Nicolas Cage could play Joe Exotic in CBS TV Studios limited series

Nicolas Cage has been tapped to play Joe Exotic, the subject of the popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” in a limited series that is currently in development.

CBS TV Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Make Good Content are among those behind the eight-episode TV series, which will be taken to networks “in the next few days,” according to CBS.

Cage would also be set as an executive producer on the project through his company, Saturn Films.

The show will be based on a Texas Monthly article, “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad, which was optioned by showrunner Dan Lagana and Make Good Content’s Paul Young in June 2019.