Nicole Cartwright’s alleged murderer Dennis Pietrobon ‘lost his way’

A father-of-two charged with murdering a woman he met through a dating app had ‘lost his way’ in recent years, according to former friends.

Dennis James Pietrobon, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the murder of Nicole Cartwright, 32, almost two years after her body was found near a children’s playground in Sydney.

Police allege Ms Cartwright was killed on October 1, 2018 – her 32nd birthday – but it wasn’t until two days later that Pietrobon dumped her body at Buffalo Creek Reserve.

Pietrobon was arrested at Parramatta Police Station and was due to face Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, but will remain in custody until July 20.

A former friend of Pietrobon’s said he had struggled in recent years following the breakdown of his marriage and the loss of his job with Transport NSW.

Dennis Pietrobon, the man charged with murdering Nicole Cartwright (pictured), did not face Parramatta Local Court on Thursday morning. Friends said he had ‘lost his way’ after the breakdown of his marriage and the loss of his job at Transport NSW

Ms Cartwright, 32, was found dumped in a park at Hunters Hill (pictured), on Sydney’s lower north shore, in the early hours of October 3, 2018. Pietrobon was charged with her murder on Wednesday

In addition to being estranged and unemployed, the alleged murderer had also been homeless and was known to sleep rough in the Leichhardt area in Sydney’s inner west.

‘He worked for Sydney Trains but after he lost his job he ended up sleeping in his car and showering at his local gym,’ the friend said.

‘In the last two or three years something happened and he went weird. After his divorce he had another girlfriend but that ended badly too.

‘This is a massive shock, though. I never thought he was a bad person, just someone who had really lost their way.’

Despite being out of work in recent years, Daily Mail Australia understands Pietrobon was known to drive a black Mercedes Benz sedan.

The ‘solidly built’ Pietrobon was a regular at his gym and well known to other members.

A similar-looking car was among 12 vehicles pictured in the area around Buffalo Creek Reserve on the morning Ms Cartwright’s body was allegedly dumped.

In a public appeal for information last year, police revealed they hoped the drivers of those vehicles may have information about her death, although it is unknown if one of those cars was Pietrobon’s.

The alleged killer has two teenage children with his ex-wife, who it is understood has not had contact with him for some time.

NSW Police Homicide Squad boss Danny Doherty said Pietrobon allegedly dumped Ms Cartwright’s body ‘like some piece of unwanted refuge’.

Speaking after the arrest, he described Ms Cartwright’s death as a ‘heinous act’.

Police will allege Pietrobon, 51, murdered Ms Cartwright (pictured) on October 1 – her 32nd birthday – but did not dump her body at Buffalo Creek Reserve until 48 hours later

The gruesome discovery was made by a council worker at Buffalo Creek Reserve on Sydney’s lower north shore at about 7.30am on October 3, 2018

‘Police will allege that Nicole and this 51-year-old man had met through dating sites that Nicole was known to be using,’ Det Supt Doherty said.

‘There’s (allegedly) links between this man and Nicole, and to the crime scene.

‘Police will allege that she was murdered somewhere else (other than the park).

‘The state of Nicole’s body was such that there was some decomposition. She was found on October 3, police will allege that she was murdered on October 1.’

The poor state of Ms Cartwright’s decomposing body caused ‘difficulties’ in the post-mortem, he explained.

NSW Police launched Strike Force Winkurra to investigate the young woman’s death and in particular her interactions with men through dating apps and fetish websites.

Det Supt Doherty also urged people not to ‘judge’ the ‘personal choices’ of using such dating sites.

‘While some people may judge these acts as salacious let’s not forget there was a young woman who was [allegedly] brutalised and murdered and then dumped in a park in a callous act,’ he said.

Daily Mail Australia previously revealed homicide detectives had narrowed their hunt to a group of men who were all sexually involved with Ms Cartwright in the days prior to her death.

Detectives arrested Pietrobon at Parramatta Police Station at about 12.45pm on Wednesday

Detectives were understood to have identified a prime suspect after obtaining DNA evidence linking the man to moving her bruised and battered body.

She was last seen on CCTV at Museum train station in the Sydney CBD at 9.14pm on September 30.

Between September 27 and September 30 she travelled across the city, visiting Bondi Junction in the east and St Marys in the west.

Her body was discovered about 7.30am by a council worker who had arrived to open the park gates.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Cartwright’s brother Ben said it was difficult for him and his parents to comprehend the fact that she would never be coming home.

‘It’s hard to express in words what our family has been through since Nicole’s death,’ Ben said.

‘Nicole was very much loved as a sister and daughter; a cherished member of our family.

‘We grieve daily for Nicole and the life she never got to live, and we are still struggling to comprehend that she will never be coming home.

Ms Cartwright (pictured) was found wrapped in a sheet in a Sydney park, allegedly two days after she was killed

A community vigil was held for Ms Cartwright at Buffalo Creek Reserve in the days after she was killed (pictured)

‘On behalf of our family, we want to thank the community for sharing our appeals for information, and also thank those who provided information to the police.

‘Thank you also to the NSW Police Force detectives, who have supported our family during this time and worked tirelessly to help bring justice for Nicole.’

Ms Cartwright’s parents Terry and Brenda only reported her missing after seeing news reports on the day her body was found.

Just 24 hours later they were told the devastating news.

There was an outpouring of emotion in the aftermath of Ms Cartwright’s death, with several community vigils held at the park where her body was found.