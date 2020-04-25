Nicole da Silva: ‘Wentworth fans can intimidate me’

Due to lockdown, you’ve been unable to be on a set to film anything. What have you been doing to pass the time?

We have actually been very busy in my household during this period because we’re moving. Packing, unpacking, lifting and then collapsing at the end of the day.

Have you Marie Kondo’d the place or are you holding onto everything?

I’m a chucker. I try to keep it simple. I don’t know if I succeed in that, but I’ve been chucking as I go. Having said that, there is probably more I could get rid of.

media_camera Da Silva with Wentworth co-star Danielle Cormack. (Picture: Justin Lloyd)

Is there something you collect?

The only things that I collect are books. I have fantastical dreams that one day I’ll have a home with a library.

What’s at the top of your must-do list when all of this is over?

I want to head down to the café, have a cup of coffee and read the paper amongst the bustle of other people. Café-dwelling was a big part of my pre-quarantine life and once it’s taken away from you, you appreciate what that brings to your daily life.

At least your series Doctor Doctor is back to entertain us again, and there will be a fifth season – that’s no mean feat.

It’s wonderful. We didn’t know we were going to get a fifth season; the news came in at the final hour. Particularly at this time, it’s a privilege to know that you have work coming up and you’re going to put something out in the world that will make people laugh and enjoy themselves.

media_camera “I want to head down to the café, have a cup of coffee and read the paper amongst the bustle of other people.” (Picture: Rebecca Hitch) media_camera Da Silva with Doctor Doctor co-star Rodger Corser. (Picture: Supplied)

Rodger Corser and Miranda Tapsell are your co-stars. What’s the vibe like on set between all of you?

Oh, it’s hard work. They’re both hideous people and I can’t stand them [laughs]. It’s a great team and Miranda was a wonderful addition – I do believe she and I need our own spin-off. That’s actually one of the things I’m most looking forward to post-isolation: going back to the set. I’m missing the teamwork and my mates.

You’re also well known for your role in Wentworth. Fans of the Foxtel drama series are extremely passionate. What is that experience like for you?

I’m not going to lie, it can be intimidating and it wasn’t something I anticipated going in. I didn’t realise how much it would impact people, but it’s nice to get feedback saying, “Thank you for your representation of Franky and of the LGBTQ+ community on screen.”

I did a fan event in Melbourne and people flew in from Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and places all around the globe. I’m really proud.

media_camera Nicole Da Silva features in this Sunday’s Stellar.

The last time Stellar caught up with you was in 2018, just before you gave birth to your daughter. How has motherhood changed you?

In huge ways! Your whole world and the perception of it is turned upside down, and that’s what happened to me.

I’ve come to realise time is a very valuable thing. Pre-motherhood, I thought time was the enemy and I had to race against it, but now I’m more willing to work with it. I take things step-by-step, and I’m more present and allow things to sort themselves out in time without feeling the need to get to the end.

What’s your relationship like with social media?

Sometimes I think that it’s a necessary evil, other times I see it as a positive platform to promote things I think are worthy or take control of my public image. But I do struggle with it.

This year’s Logies has been cancelled, but what are your feelings about the Gold Logie? Is it something you aspire to win?

It’s not necessarily a goal. It’s nice to get a nod, that shouldn’t be overlooked, but it’s not something I aspire to achieve. Although it would make a good bookend for my future library!

Doctor Doctor Season 4 airs 7.30pm Wednesdays on the Nine Network.

