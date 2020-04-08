Nicole Kidman’s ‘The Others’ Remake in the Works!

Nicole Kidman‘s hit 2001 movie The Others is reportedly getting a modern-day remake.

Deadline reports that “the plan is to reinvent and modernize the story” and that the new movie is already gaining interest from A-list talent.

Here’s a synopsis of the original film :While awaiting her husband’s return from war, Grace (Kidman) and her two young children live an unusually isolated existence behind the locked doors and drawn curtains of a secluded island mansion. Then, after three mysterious servants arrive and it becomes chillingly clear that there is far more to his house than can be seen, Grace finds herself in a harrying fight to save her children and keep her sanity.

Nicole was nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA for her work in the film.

You can watch The Others on iTunes!