Nicole Richie and dad Lionel ‘never fully supported’ Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie’s family is rallying around her even more than usual since news of her high-profile breakup with Scott Disick was revealed earlier this week.

The 21-year-old’s famous older sister Nicole Richie, as well as their music legend father Lionel Richie, are being fully supportive of the newly single starlet, and had reportedly been ‘wary’ about her relationship with Disick, 37, according to Us Weekly.

As an insider revealed, the House of Harlow fashion designer, 38, ‘never fully supported’ her baby sister’s relationship to the much older Disick, which ‘played a big role in their issues.’

On the outs: Sofia Richie’s family is rallying around her since news of her high-profile breakup with Scott Disick was revealed, saying they were ‘wary’ of their relationship; seen in 2017

‘Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott,’ the source also said.

‘Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia,’ and ‘wants the best and healthiest outcome’ for her, they added.

As revealed on Wednesday, Scott and Sofia have split after Scott’s recent stint in rehab.

Protective big sister: Sofia’s famous older sister Nicole Richie ‘never fully supported’ her relationship to the much older Disick; seen here on Instagram

Dad too: The Richie sisters’ music legend father Lionel Richie shared in Nicole’s concern for Sofia in regard to Scott

Family: While Scott is spending time with his family including ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, Nicole is depending on her family; seen with dad Lionel and brother Miles on IG

As first reported by Dailymail.com, Scott entered rehab last month seeking treatment for ‘past traumas’.

‘Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her,’ a source said.

Scott recently celebrated his 37th birthday without Sofia, and instead was joined by Kourtney and their three children in Lake Powell, Utah.

But there’s no indication of a reconciliation between Scott and Kourtney, with a source telling UsWeekly that Scott has yet to prove himself to her after she gave him many chances over the years.

Time apart: Scott recently celebrated his 37th birthday without Sofia, and instead was joined by Kourtney and their kids in Lake Powell, Utah

‘The fact that he is the father of their three kids keeps them connected forever. Kourtney wants the best for Scott and knows they’ve been through the wringer together. She lets him in — but at an arm’s length.’

DailyMail.com revealed exclusively that Scott had checked into rehab on April 28 at the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado.

‘Scott had gone back to his old ways,’ a source told PageSix shortly thereafter, ‘and Sofia got fed up.’

Scott and Sofia initially started dating in the summer of 2017, when she was just 18 years old.