Nicole Scherzinger & Boyfriend Thom Evans Sing a Duet for His Birthday! (Video)

It was Thom Evans‘ birthday this week and he decided to sing a duet with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger to celebrate the special day!

The 35-year-old former rugby player met Nicole, 41, when he was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity. She was a judge on the show.

Thom showed off his singing abilities on the competition series and he got to put his vocals on display while singing “You’re Still the One I Want” by Shania Twain.

“For Thom’s birthday yesterday he wanted to sing 🎶 and spread some love to everyone during this time. 🙏🏽 Happy birthday baby ❤️,” Nicole captioned the video on Twitter. Watch below!