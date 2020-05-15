Nicole Trunfio back home with Ella Wolf after hospital

Nicole Trunfio rushed her nearly three-month-old daughter, Ella Wolf, to hospital with a fever on Wednesday.

And on Friday, the 34-year-old told fans that they’re back home ‘safe and sound’.

The Australian-born model shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram, snuggling up to her baby girl at their Texas mansion.

‘Back home safe and sound with my little twin, lookin reeeaaal cute in her adorable new sleeping bag (sic),’ Nicole penned online.

‘Loving baby snuggles during quarantine, makes me want 500 more,’ she continued alongside the hashtag ‘mum life’.

Nicole shared three near-identical photos cuddling up to little Ella, who looked adorable in her bear onesie ‘sleeping bag’.

Fresh-faced Nicole was simply radiant, also drawing attention to her two-year-old daughter Gia’s red ribbon in her hair.

The jewellery designer also posted a number of precious photos to Instagram Stories of herself cradling Ella, with the caption simply titled ‘melt machine’.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nicole revealed the urgency of ‘breaking quarantine’ for the first time in two months, to rush Ella to the hospital.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she shared photos of their short stay, including a picture of herself wearing a face mask, and little Ella being treated by a doctor.

Nicole wrote in the caption: ‘I ended up putting on a brave face and taking my brand new baby with a 102 fever (38 Celsius) to the E.R.’

‘It was the first time I broke quarantine in 2 months,’ she continued, adding it was ‘every mom’s worst nightmare’.

The mother-of-three said she was particularly worried because going to the hospital could put her family at risk when she and Ella returned home.

She continued: ‘I was told by our GP to pack my bags because I might be there for a few days, I felt like I was going into the eye of the storm.’

But the doting mother was able to get her daughter promptly treated and return home safely.

Nicole went on to thank Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin, Texas for the ‘best hospital experience’.

‘You made me feel safe, you took care of my baby and made her laugh, and took extreme measures to make sure I came home COVID-free.

She also praised the hospital for the protocols in place that ensured patient safety.

‘Thank you to all the staff that work and risk their lives every day to make we have essential care during this crazy time,’ she added.

Nicole and her musician husband Gary Clark Jr. welcomed Ella on February 21.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are also parents to five-year-old son Zion, and two-year-old daughter Gia.

The family are currently in lockdown at their home on their ranch in Texas, in the US.