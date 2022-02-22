Nigeria-Focused Agri-Fintech Company, Tingo, Seeks $500 million in Debt and Equity Funds

On an expansion goal across Africa, partly through acquisitions, Tingo, is set to raise $500 million in debt and equity financing via a private placement.

Tingo, currently trading over the counter in the U.S. and has a valuation of about $6.3 billion, also targets being listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the first half of 2022.

Towards the end of last year, the digital service agri-fintech technology company revealed its 2020 total revenue to be $594 million, with $212 million EBITDA. As of December 31, 2020, Tingo had 9,344,000 subscribers with greater expectations for last year and this year.

Founded over 20 years ago, with a mission to provide best-in-class customer experience, support the domestic economies of its host countries and support technological and ﬁnancial inclusion to end the poverty premium, Tingo has gradually made an impact in Africa with expectations for its earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, to more than double by 2025. The company has enabled about 12 million farmers through the lease of smartphones, which connects growers to access inputs, credit and markets for their produce via mobile-phone applications which processes about $4 billion transactions annually.

Tingo plans to acquire companies and expand infrastructure that will facilitate its pan-African business expansion, delivering the same services as in Nigeria, to many other countries.

Tingo’s acquisitions will include a commodities firm and a fintech company. The technology firm with a payments license will combine with Tingo’s current business to become a phenomenal operation.

On expansion drive, Tingo will expand its current reach to at least 19 African countries in three years, and increase its agents to 50,000 under a partnership with Visa International to provide access to digital payments in rural areas. Customers leveraging its smartphones will be able to access digital visa cards, not just the plastic ones.

The new financing will also enable the company to commit $100 million to a fund that will increase credit to mostly women farmers.

The company’s push to list on the New York Stock Exchange is part of its plan to eventually become a global company and is working closely with the exchange, with beliefs of positive outcome.

