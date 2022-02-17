Nigeria Hardware Ecosystem Map: The Clintonel Innovation Centre Connection

Elucidating the completion and launch of the Nigeria Hardware Ecosystem Map, organised by Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC) Aba, the mapping project took a successful turn following the explicit data collection which started at the convention and later extended as an online survey.

The Nigeria Hardware Ecosystem Map is an online platform connecting indigenous hardware, engineering and manufacturing companies in Nigeria to customers, investors, partners and end-users.

The map was built to collate data, understand the ecosystem, showcase players in the ecosystem, enhance collaboration, advertise hardware-related businesses, and facilitate the growth of the hardware ecosystem.

Speakers at the convention:

The launch comprised stakeholders from across the Nigerian as well as African technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem representing several organisations such as Afrilabs (association of tech hubs in Africa), Innovation Support Network – ISN (association of tech hubs in Nigeria), Africa Makerspace Network (Association of makerspaces in Africa), Hardware Nigeria Community – HNC (association of hardware experts, startups and stakeholders in Nigeria), UNDP Accelerator Lap Nigeria, Abia Tech Community, Start Up South, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), SIP, South South South East Angel Network (SSEAN), etc.

Nine stakeholders including Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu (President, ISPON), Daniel Chinagozi (Board member, Afrilabs), Fayo Williams (Board member, ISN), Emmanuel Odunlade (Principal Solutions Architect, Hinge), Nkemdirim Ogbuaku (Founder, Shared Insights), Uche Aniche (Director, SSEAN), Ugo Okafor (Design Director, Arcepa), Nneka Ukay (Executive Secretary, ISN) and Tochukwu Chukwueke (Founder, Clintonel Innovation Centre and Hardware Nigeria Community), also gave remarks at the programme.

The focus on hardware is a leverage on the technologically or economically advancement which is core in engineering capability needed in the space.

Tochukwu Clinton Chukwueke, Inventor, Industrialist, Change Agent told TechEconomy.ng why they are embarking on this journey:

“Negligence of the hardware sector is one of the major reasons Nigeria is suffering from 33% unemployment rate (one of the highest in the world) and 60% poverty rate. The hardware sector is responsible for producing and maintaining the tools, machines and equipment required by the manufacturing sector which is a major employer of labour.”

“Today, Nigerian industries rely heavily on importation for virtually all the machinery they use, causing Nigeria to lose a lot of forex and the Naira to depreciate in value.”

Themed “Advancing hardware, engineering & manufacturing businesses in Nigeria” the Hardware Convention which took place from August 26 to 28, 2021, was organised with the aim of drawing attention to hardware (engineering) as a core of national development, attracting investments into the Nigerian hardware sector and showcasing the incredible ingenuity of Nigerian hardware innovators, engineers, fabricators and entrepreneurs.

The Nigerian Hardware Ecosystem Map was implemented by Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC) – a solar powered STEM Centre, Nigeria’s first Makerspace (Engineering Tech Hub) and Hardware Startup Incubator.

Clintonel provides training, mentoring and equipment for young people to create engineering innovations, build indigenous products and start up technology businesses. With a vision to facilitate industrialisation in Nigeria, Clintonel has trained over 600 young persons in Computer Aided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Renewable (Solar) Energy and Entrepreneurship.

