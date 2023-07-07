Nigeria is Now Destination Ground to Source IT Talents Globally, says Reeltech CEO – TechEconomy







Reeltech Business Solutions, a Nigerian IT company that provides software and apps to help businesses improve their work and make more money, says it is optimistic about the future of IT in Nigeria, despite the challenge of losing talents to foreign countries.

Mr. Ayodeji Olaofe, the company’s CEO, told journalists in Lagos that Nigeria has become a destination ground for IT talents, as more companies abroad are looking for Nigerian experts to set up their IT infrastructure or implement their software.

He said Nigeria can benefit from the latest technologies if the government supports the IT sector.

Reeltech, a Microsoft partner in Nigeria and one of the fast-growing IT consulting firms in the country, offers solutions for enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, business intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

The company work with businesses across industries, such as:

FCMB Pensions

Reeltech implemented an end-to-end Pension Fund Administration solution that manages processes such as enrolment, contribution processing, and benefit payments.

Dangote Farms Limited

Reeltech customised and implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Dangote farm, a tomato processing plant, to have a 360-degree view of its entire business process, starting from planting, harvesting of farm produce, Purchase of Raw Materials, Warehousing, Process Manufacturing, Quality control and Test Analysis as per specifications, to Selling and Distributions. The system manages all of Dangote’s business processes end to end.

Leadway Pensure PFA Limited

The Pension Fund Administration solution was implemented to deploy and implement a centralised Fund Administration solution to process and manage the fund of LPPFA customers with improved operational efficiency and reporting capabilities.

The deployed solution provides a centralised system that can easily integrate with other in-house or third-party systems for bringing in and sharing back-end data.

Lagos Development and Property Corporation

Reeltech has implemented Customised Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to manage LSDPC business operations in Finance, Property & Land Management modules, Advance Human resource and Payroll Modules

A.G Leventis

A.G Leventis engaged Reeltech to assist in the development and implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for its Transport/Haulage services, Fleet Maintenance, Real Estate businesses, HR and Payroll.

Nile University

Reeltech Business Solutions customised and developed a Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solution for Nile University’s business operations to achieve operational efficiency and management information reporting capabilities. The solution also integrates with Nile’s Student Information System (SIS)

However, Mr. Ayodeji Olaofe acknowledged that retaining talents is a major challenge for start-ups like his, as many IT professionals are tempted to leave the country for better opportunities abroad.

To cope with this challenge, Mr. Ayodeji said;

“We built our company to be a learning ground; we will always have young promising talents hungry for growth. So, while the ones that have acquired skills want to move forward, new shoots are sprouted.

“We have set aside rooms to serve as classrooms in our new office complex at Gbagada to train new talents. Also, we are training our staff and making them feel at home. We have people ready to take up the position when others leave. Our management sustainability drive focuses on creating a conducive working environment, better employee welfare, happy staff, and healthy relationships with team members,” he said.

The Reeltech boss believes that Nigeria has the potential to become a hub of innovation and technology in Africa and beyond if the government shows appreciable support to the sector.

“Government needs to invest in infrastructure that will drive growth. For instance, we need to start making things like SIM cards, chips, artificial intelligence, and robotic devices. Some of the guys left the country (Japa), that’s what they are doing there. If the government shows sincere support, this Japa syndrome will be a kind that IT talents will use to gain exposure abroad and come back to invest. If we have the facilities and the support here, they can also stay and create innovations that can put Nigeria on the map,” he said.







