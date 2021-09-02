Nigeria must work to attain global competitiveness in STI – Onu

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), has called for ​​a renaissance of Nigerian Technological Innovations, Products and services, to be of global standards.

Dr. Onu made the call on Monday in Kano, at a working visit to Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the executive governor of Kano state.

The working visit was essentially to intimate the governor and people of Kano state on the establishment of a Technology Innovation Centre for global competitiveness.

He stressed the need for intellectual property protection, adding that achieving this will encourage more innovators contribute their quota to the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in Nigeria.

The Minister said that the protection of Intellectual property will enhance the growth of Medium, Small and Micro scale enterprises and effectively fight poverty.

He said the nation urgently needs the commercialization of research findings, thus turning these research results into goods and services available to Nigerians and for export. These he added, will lead to more wealth creation for Nigeria.

On National economic cohesion, Dr. Onu said that the sensitization exercise will help enhance the fact that all parts of Nigeria are self-sustainable based on the natural raw materials available to them.

Dr. Onu hailed the efforts of the governor for his efforts in making Kano state a bastion of peace and socio-economic development.

The Executive governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in his remarks, said that the surest way of making Nigeria’s teeming population an asset is by proper implementation of Science, Technology and Innovation policies.

He further called for the establishment of Business Entrepreneurship clinic, as a sure way of equipping youths to improve their manpower skills.

He added that a minimum of 500 youths have been actively trained to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

He appreciated Dr. Onu and by extension his Ministry’s efforts at making Kano state a focal point for the Northwest geo-political zone for the Technology Innovation Centre for global competitiveness.

