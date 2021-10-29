Nigeria, Republic of Korea to kick-start second phase of eGovernment projects

After a successful implementation of phase one of the e-Government project, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Republic of Korea are getting set to kick-start the second phase of project.

Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, minister of Communications and Digital Economy (FMC&DE), received delegates from the Korea International Corporation Agency, (KOICA) led by Mr Song Woon-yeob, the vice president who was on a working visit to the e-Government Training Centre (eGTC) in Abuja to discuss implementation structure for the intended second phase.

During the visit, the Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu said the centre which was handed over to Nigeria in 2019 is equipped with three lecture halls and other facilities that have helped in facilitating e-government programmes.

Prof Pantami stated that before the hand over, five courses where developed and lectured which includes: Executive Course I, Executive Course II, Professional course, eSecurity Course, eGovernment Project Planning and Development Course stating that a total of nine e-Government trainings were held on these courses all together and over 1500 participants graduated.

“I am happy to announce to you that upon the handing over of this centre to the ministry in 2019, the e-Government training centre has graduated close to 1000 participants despite the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and the trainings are still ongoing”, added the minister.

He said, “We believe there is room for improvement in the target number of participants and we are working assiduously towards that improvement”.

Mr Woong-yoeb while addressing the meeting noted that there are two very important enablers needed to successfully implement the second phase of the e-Government project. They are the implementation structure which is having an institutional foundation in the form of a Presidential Implementation Council; and the second enabler is the strong leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy as a coordinator.

“Without this kind of infrastructure, I mean the presidential implementation council and the strong leadership of the Honourable Minister, I am afraid it will be very difficult for us to implement the second phase”, Mr Woong-yeob decried.

He said on the basis of the outcome of the first phase of the eGovernment project, KOICA is very impressed and is set to proceed with the second phase of the eGovernment projects.

He added that, “One of the best practices conducted by KOICA is this project, the e-Government Training Centre, that is why as we signed another record of discussion last August to do the second phase of e-Government Projects here in Nigeria.”

He stated that at the first phase the Agency prepared the Masterplan for eGovernment here in Nigeria and we would like to do some more with close collaboration in the second phase.

Others in attendance were Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, director general of NITDA, represented by Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi, Director IT Infrastructure Solutions; Director eGovernment Training Centre, Professor Suleiman Mohammed; Country Director KOICA, Mr Woo Chan Chang amongst others.

The highlight of the working visit was the touring of facilities at the centre.

