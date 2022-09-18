Nigeria to Invest in Assistive Technology

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has declared interest to invest in assistive technology.

Dr. Adeleke Mamora, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, has said that disability in any form should not be a reason for discrimination.

He said this while receiving in audience a delegation from Disability Right Advocate Center (AUST) led by Mr. Afolayan Timothy Thursday in Abuja.

Dr. Adeleke Mamora, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation during the visit of AUST’s delegation led by Afolayan Timothy – Photo Credit: FMITI/Facebook

According to the World intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) more than one billion people currently need assistive technology.

Nevertheless, these innovations that help people overcome mobility, sight and other disabilities have seen double-digit growth in recent years and these “assistive technologies” are increasingly integrated with consumer goods, a new WIPO report shows.

The Minister stated that assistive device assists disables to function well and live independent life irrespective of the challenges of their disability stressing that government will always ensure that physically challenged in the society are adequately supported.

Dr. Adeleke noted that the world is in the 4th industrial revolution where everything is technologically driven stating that assistive technology is not only limited to the disables but also to everyone who functions well in any area of life through the assistant of technology.

He said that Nigeria will continue her quest for the development of technology in all aspects of life, assistive technology inclusive and then pledged the ministry’s support to AUST.

Earlier, the Leader of the Delegation, Mr. Afolayan Timothy Muyiwa said that the Organization is seeking for collaboration with the ministry in the development of national policy and to promote research and innovation.

He further said that partnership with the ministry in production of locally fabricated assistive device will enhance easy access and affordability of the devices by the disables in the Country.

Speaking, Head of Program for Disability Right Advocacy Center Mrs Amaka Agwu said that the Organization is in constant collaboration with MDAs to have a just world, devoid of poverty, intolerance of all forms, discrimination and molestation.

Group photograph Photo Credit: FMITI/Facebook

She also added that Disability Right Advocacy Center (DRAC) facilitates full participation of vulnerable groups, especially person with disabilities in all aspects of life.

