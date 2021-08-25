Nigeria unveils homegrown social innovations in health

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Monday, unveiled indigenous health social innovations which when developed, would contribute positively in improving healthcare delivery in the country.

The unveiling was done by the Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, in Abuja.

The innovations were made possible through the Social Innovations in Health (SIHI) Nigeria Hub, a branch of the SIHI global network, which is domiciled under the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr. Onu who expressed happiness at the level of Nigerians ingenuity, said; “The top three social innovations in health that have emerged from the various selection stages put in place by SIHI Nigeria in collaboration with FMSTI are remarkable because they are all home-grown solutions.”

He further pledged to support the social innovations in health and called on the Organised Private Sector (OPS), to partner with SIHI, adding that the partnership and support will ensure these innovations become Nigeria’s branded innovative solutions to the world.

Earlier in his remarks, Prof. Charles Esimone, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, said that Social Interventions should be focused on solving local challenges.

He urged the Organised Private Sector (OPS), to invest more and partner with social innovation programs.

The team leader of SIHI, Prof. Emeritus Obioma Nwaorgu in her speech, said Social Interventions in Health Initiative helps to address the health care delivery gap.

