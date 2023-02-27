NigeriaDecides2023: 87.2m Voters Nigerians Elect to Decide Who is the next President – TechEconomy

Advertisements





The day is here. NigeriaDecides2023. Nigerians go to the poll today to elect a new president and 468 federal lawmakers. It is the first phase of the 2023 general election with the governorship and state assembly poll holding in two weeks.

18 registered parties are fielding candidates in today’s election, the most keen in Nigeria’s contemporary political history.

The presidential candidates and their parties are Christopher Imumolen (Accord), Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA), Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC), Yabani Sani (ADP), Bola Tinubu (APC), Peter Umeadi (APGA), Princess Ojei (APM) and Charles Nnadi (APP).

Others are Sunday Adenuga (BP), Peter Obi (LP), Rabi’u Kwankwaso (NNPP), Felix Osakwe (NRM), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Kola Abiola (PRP), Adebayo Adewole (SDP), Ado Ibrahim Abdulmalik (YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).

Despite the array of the presidential hopefuls, analysts and watchers of Nigeria’s democracy have, however, dubbed NigeriaDecides2023 (election) a four-horse race between Messrs Tinubu, Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso.





