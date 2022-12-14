Nigerian Government Kicks-off Program for Digital Job Training – TechEconomy

Advertisements







The Federal Government has launched the Digital Economy Employability Programme to empower youths and develop e-employment for Nigerian youths.

The initiative, aimed at Youth Corps members, was launched concurrently in seven NYSC sites across the country.

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, declared the program open at the NYSC Camp in Kubwa, Abuja, and stated that the program’s main goal was to equip Nigerians with contemporary and pertinent digital literacy and skills that would expose, prepare, and connect them to in-demand career opportunities that are available in the global digital economy.

The program is anticipated to help Nigerians find employment possibilities in the field of the digital economy,

Kashifu said, “This projection implies that many Nigerians, both in the IT and non-IT spaces, must acquire digital literacy and skills to thrive in this current fourth industrial revolution.”

“Given our huge population of about 218 million, of which about 50 percent is constituted by youths, we have enough potential human capital to drive the data economy, and that is why we have decided to flag off this program in seven NYSC strategic camps.”

“We believe that the NYSC camps hold the brightest and most intelligent Nigerian youths.

We believe that corps members will not only benefit from this program but will create a multiplier effect by transferring the knowledge and skills acquired during this program to other Nigerians, and this will help the country realize its target of 95 percent digitally literate Nigerians by 2030. There is no better time to embrace digital transformation than now.

“The world is moving away from a natural resource-based economy to a digital and knowledge-based economy, more attention and efforts are being put into human capital and digital technologies and Nigeria should not be left out of this fast-moving train,” he added.







