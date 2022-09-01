Nigerian Government Rolls out Technologies to Track, Monitor Projects

The Nigerian government has taken another bold step in deploying tracking and monitoring technologies on projects being carried out by public office holders.

On Tuesday, it formally launched the Presidential Delivery Tracks (PDT) and Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) websites.

The platforms can be operated as downloadable mobile apps designed to track, review, and periodically report the activities of MDAs, the performances of ministers, and permanent secretaries, among others, in the delivery of the ministerial mandates assigned to them by Nigerians.

It provides an opportunity for citizens to send on-the-spot feedback on project implementation aimed at promoting public accountability.

According to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, the PDT and CDCU platforms were introduced in 2019 towards the achievement of the nine priority goals of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He added that the initiative is expected to enhance the delivery of the ministerial mandates toward the achievement of the objectives of the federal government.

“The goal of the PDT/CDCU is to promote transparency and expand access to reporting on presidential priority policies, programs, and projects.

“This is by incorporating citizens as the third layer of reporting to offer vital information that will facilitate effective service delivery.

Over the last two years, the PDT/CDCU had successfully driven the Federal Government’s delivery initiative to incorporate a systematic feedback mechanism from the citizens into the design and operationalization of its Performance Management System.

“This is in recognition of the critical roles of the citizens in promoting inclusive and citizen-centered governance,” Mustapha said.

The SGF stressed that public websites were developed to get updates and feedback from citizens regarding public projects.

“The CDCU intends to empower citizens to make their voices heard, build a citizen engagement program that works, and participation that increases benefits if discussed with the people”, he said.