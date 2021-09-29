Nigerians observe International Access to Information Day as #TwitterBan continues

September 28 was initiated by the international organisation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote the adoption of freedom of information laws, provide people of all ages and genders with access to and the exchange of information, and cultural diversity in cyberspace.

One goal of commemorating this day is to provide equal access to information for users of all ages.

However, despite the beginnings of progress, today’s technology remains a difficult test for many older people. So, this is a great day to focus on digital inclusion.

How about #TwitterBan in Nigeria?

Even in Nigeria the younger generation as asking if freedom to access to information is still guaranteed. September 13, Nigerian residents witnessed 100 days of #TwitterBan by the Federal Government.

The measure taken by the government declaring the platform suspended has been heavily criticized as undermines Nigeria’s corporate existence; a move widely condemned both locally and internationally as a gross violation of human rights and the right to expression.

Since June 4th, 2021, Nigeria has not been the same as the effect of the #Twitterban touches all aspects of social and economic growth.

Back to International Day for Universal Access to Information. Before the pandemic, the number of older people who had Internet access was quite low.

According to PewResearch report, in the USA in 2019, one-third of adults 65 and older say they have never used the Internet and half of respondents did not have Internet access at home.

The pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation process, and now the number of older people with access to the Internet is greater than ever before.

Despite this, many grandparents still experience difficulties and problems with accessing the Internet and using gadgets.

According to a recent study by Kaspersky, 64% of millennials surveyed globally have helped an older relative with tech support.

This also raises questions about the online safety of seniors. While older generations try to protect themselves without external support, they often don’t have the knowledge to do so. This fact also concerns family members – according to the same study by Kaspersky, 69% of millennials in our survey said they are worried about their parents being scammed online.

At the same time, a recent survey shows that the older generation is enthusiastic about introducing new technologies.

Therefore, to help elderly relatives get used to the Internet and reduce the risks of encountering a fraudster, Kaspersky has prepared a small guide with helpful tips:

Before making any online purchases, check with a trusted person – a partner or family member. They can help you determine if the site/product is safe or if it’s a scam.

Never share any personal information over the phone or online. For example, fraudsters can introduce themselves to you as a bank security service and request a code from a bank card or share your e-mail username and password.

If someone unfamiliar asks you to participate in a lottery to win a prize or money, there is a very high probability that they are scammers. Before doing anything, discuss it with relatives or family members.

If someone unfamiliar tells you online that your loved ones are in trouble and need money – before making a money transfer, contact the person or family members/ friends to find out all the information personally. Fraudsters often hide behind such serious incidents to get money from elderly relatives.

If you use a computer or tablet, make sure that all updates that you install come from an official developer. If you get such a notification while you are in your browser, be careful, most likely this is a malicious link.

Never use the same password for multiple accounts. Reusing passwords compromises multiple accounts. Instead, it’s better to make it original every time. You can use reliable security solutionsto keep and remember all passwords.

Additionally, you can explore some guides to help you navigate some of the more common technology issues.

