Nigeria’s Digital Identity Programme Should Be Reviewed – NCS
The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has called for a review of the country’s digital identity programme spearheaded by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
This is part of recommendations in a communiqué released at the end of NCS’ 51st International Conference held in Ogun State recently, themed: ‘Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation (S3N2022)’.
Participants at the conference agreed that reviewing the national digital identity programme would enable the government and critical stakeholders to further enrich all the associated development goals of the programme.
“More efforts should be geared towards strengthening the digital identity programme,” the communiqué reads as signed by Professor Adesina Sodiya and Mr. Ayodeji Rex Abitogun; the President and the Chairman Conferences Committee of NCS, respectively.
“NIMC must improve on the level of implementation of the digital identity management programme by upgrading the digital infrastructure capacity to allow for seamless registration and integration of identity data”, the conference advised.
The conference attendees also believe that government and corporate bodies should provide more support to information technology professionals to acquire the requisite training and expertise needed to effectively implement smart cities and sustainable economies.
Therefore, they recommended that “Government should create a suitable environment for learning, research, and development, with synergy among stakeholders in achieving a framework for a smart, secure and sustainable nation”.
Similarly, discussions at the NCS International Conference centered on a need for Professor Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to develop a policy which guarantees that only experienced ICT professionals (who have regularized their practice), are appointed as substantive Ministers for the Ministry, adding that the qualifications and skills of the leadership of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and other IT intense agencies are critical to the nation’s rapid economic growth.
“IT professionals (who are members of NCS and CPN) should always be recommended as Chief Executives of such agencies of government.
“All stakeholders; NCS, NITDA, CPN, and others, should deliberately educate the general populace on the need to be security conscious on the Internet”.
With reference to physical security of the nation, NCS also stressed its readiness to partner with relevant government bodies in developing and training personnel on intelligent technologies needed to tackle insecurity in the country.