Nightly Applause Is Nice, but Some Doctors Think Votes Would Be Nicer

Hiral Tipirneni, a former emergency physician and member of the Doctors in Politics coalition, is running for Congress in a district in the northeast valley of Phoenix this year, after a loss in 2018. She said health care workers have always been the first to see the fatal consequences of flawed policies, whether on public health or the economy. But it wasn’t until now, amid the coronavirus crisis, that they found themselves with far-reaching platforms and captive audiences.