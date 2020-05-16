Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma make a royal couple at their reception | Bollywood Life

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma got married two days back in Hyderabad. The marriage happened keeping in mind all the rules of lockdown. They were supposed to marry on April 16 but the nuptials got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nikhil Siddhartha exchanged vows with Pallavi in the presence of close family members and some friends. Pallavi is a doctor by profession. Her family is from Bhimavaram. It seems they had been dating for two years. He finds her a very stable person and someone who understands the demands of his profession. Nikhil shared pics from his reception. We can see Pallavi Varma is looking gorgeous in a golden saree. Also Read – Arjun Suravaram teaser: Nikhil Siddhartha’s portrayal as a truthful journalist leaves a mark – watch video

The wedding happened with all the rituals of a Telugu Hindu wedding. They had a Haldi function too. We saw pics where Nikhil Siddhartha was given the Mangal Snanam from his relatives. He is a very happy man after the wedding. For the marriage, he wore a golden sherwani. Pallavi wore a rich red silk saree with a green brocade blouse. The couple wore the traditional mundavlya. Also Read – After clash with a producer over title, Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film is now called Arjun Suravaram – deets inside

Nikhil Siddhartha told Hyderabad Times, “I’d like to thank everyone for their wishes. I’ve been waiting a long time for this day and I’ve finally joined the married men club. I’m on cloud nine.” The actor was congratulated by Seerat Kapoor, Sudheer Babu, Nithiin, Sundeep Krishnan, Manoj Manchu, Sai Dharam Tej and others. Also Read – Nikhil Siddhartha clarifies about Mudra release date after scamsters attempt to create fake bookings

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.