Nikita Dutta opens up on life before Kabir Singh, says, ‘I didn’t have many expectations from the film’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Nikita Dutta, who gained overnight name and fame after appearing in Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor, as the second female lead of the film, is currently riding high in Bollywood, with a couple of good projects in the pipeline, including The Big Bull, where she’s been cast opposite the film’s main lead, Abhishek Bachchan. It’d be fair to say that life has certainly taken a major upswing for the actress post the release of the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer, and was just the kind of shot in the arm her Bollywood career needed after her debut feature, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, and her sophomore effort, Gold, which, though appreciated, did’t get her the kind of recognition that Kabir Singh did. Also Read – Kabir Singh’s Nikita Dutta reveals a fan wanted her “dead” after Ek Duje Ke Vaaste shut down [Exclusive]

So, imagine our surprise when in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Nikita Dutta revealed that she didn’t have much expectations from the movie that has probably proved to be a turning point in her career. “I’ll be very honest — I didn’t have many expectations from the film. because even when I had signed the film, I was in a very different frame of mind. I had just suffered from a fracture and was resting for two months and immediately after that Kabir Singh was offered and I had said, ‘Yes,’ because I had just wanted to start working…you know…get back to work again. Even when I was shooting for the movie, I didn’t think it would be this great a success. So, it’s best when you get surprised that way, but that’s how Kabir Singh happened to me.” Also Read – 2019 Recap – From Mohit Raina to Mrunal Thakur – TV actors who left an impact after moving from the small to big screen

Highlighting her thought process before signing Kabir Singh, Nikita added, “I never thought of it as a new launch because those things are a little tricky…you know. Not everybody is privileged to get a proper launch, not everyone gets that opportunity. Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t make your way up as everybody has their own journey and mine had already begun in television. I had done three shows and then I made this switch where I’m now only focusing on films. However, I didn’t have it in mind that Kabir Singh could be a big launchpad for me.” Also Read – After Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, Nikita Dutta to romance Abhishek Bachchan

Finally, the actress signed off by elaborating why she’ll only be focusing on films henceforth. “As of now I’m quite happy with the space I’m in because after Kabir Singh, I’m very happy with the kind of roles that are being offered to me. Even with The Big Bull (her next film), it’s a great script to be a part of. So, I’m quite at peace with what I’m doing right now. Though I always say, ‘Never say never,’ but at the moment, I think this is what is keeping me sane.”

As she had mentioned earlier, Nikita Dutta will next be seen in The Big Bull, where she stars opposite the main lead, Abhishek Bachchan. The film, which is being produced by Ajay Devgn, also features Ileana D’Cruz, Varun Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah and Lekha Prajapati.

