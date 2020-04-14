Nikki Bella Checks Out Her 23-Week Bare Baby Bump In Stunning New Pregnancy Photo

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a jogging suit and letting her bare baby bump peek through while standing in a mirror.

Nikki Bella, 36, is loving her growing baby bump! The mom-to-be shared an amazing photo of her 23-week bump on full display and it was an incredible sight to see. In the pic, she can be seen from the side while standing in front of a mirror as she wears black jogging pants with multi-colored stripes on the sides and a matching zip-up top. Her bare bump can be seen peeking out from underneath as she holds her top in place and has her other arm lifted up. Her hair is up in a high ponytail and she’s barefoot taking in rays of sun from the nearby windows.

“Almost 24 weeks! Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably! (size medium) Swipe up in IG stories or head to birdiebee.com for yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we have brought back some merchandise from the past! ✨🌈 #mybirdiebee #birdiebee #momtobe,” her caption for the pic read.

Once Nikki shared her post, fans were eager to respond to the eye-catching photo with positive comments. “Couldn’t be happier for you!” one of them wrote. “You’re doing so amazing❤️ so so proud of you, stay safe!❤️🖤” another wrote. “Beautiful Nikki!” a third complimented.

Ever since Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, announced their pregnancies earlier this year, they’ve been happily showing off their bumps whenever they get the chance. Before her latest photo, Nikki, who’s expecting her baby with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, showed off a different photo of her bump while cuddling with her love on Apr. 9. They were all smiles in the snapshot, proving they couldn’t contain their excitement in sharing their journey with fans!

It’s so awesome to see Nikki getting ready to become a mother! We look forward to seeing more cute pics as time goes on.