NIKOLA OPENS FIRST HYLA HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

PHOENIX, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, proudly announces the opening of its first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern Calif. Featuring an advanced modular fueler, the station at 2445 East Guasti Road in Ontario, Calif., represents the latest phase in Nikola’s commitment to providing hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks.

The Ontario station will be capable of fueling up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. This station is part of a strategic plan to establish up to 60 hydrogen refueling solutions in the coming years, with nine planned to be in place by the close of Q2 2024.

Nikola will provide 24/7 support with on-site HYLA Ambassadors and Operation Technicians, ensuring a seamless and efficient fueling experience for its customers.

“We are thrilled to open the first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern Calif., marking a significant milestone for Nikola and offering convenient access for our customers,” said President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann. “Easing the transition to a zero-emission trucking future and prioritizing access to a hydrogen solution network is our top objective and we’re just getting started. Once the nine planned solutions are in place by mid-2024, Nikola will have established one of the world’s largest heavy-duty hydrogen refueling networks, providing customers accessibility at their current locations and along their planned routes.”

Working alongside industry leaders, Nikola is securing a robust hydrogen supply chain and refueling infrastructure to support its growing customer base. The continued development of the refueling ecosystem is anticipated to further facilitate the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and contribute to the decarbonization of transportation.

The HYLA refueling solutions network will offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers flexible refueling options, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, customer-owned facilities, and partnerships with public truck stops. Part of this network includes the recently announced 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation’s mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem, covering supply, distribution and dispensing.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

Experience our journey to achieve your sustainability goals at nikolamotor.com or engage with us on social media via Facebook @nikolamotorcompany, Instagram @nikolamotorcompany, YouTube @nikolamotorcompany, LinkedIn @nikolamotorcompany or Twitter @nikolamotor.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the “Company”), including statements relating to the benefits and capabilities of the Guasti station or the planned HYLA fueling stations and related hydrogen infrastructure; transitioning to zero emission trucking; providing customers access to hydrogen; working with partners to establish a fueling ecosystem; and the Company’s beliefs regarding its competitive position and the benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to access sufficient capital to meet its requirements and fund its business; manufacturing delays and difficulties; risks related to the rollout of the Company’s hydrogen fueling infrastructure and the timing thereof; construction risks and delays; the availability of access to hydrogen refueling facilities; the level of and cancellation of customer orders; risks associated with manufacturing batteries and fuel cell power modules; variations in and characteristics of the hydrogen fueling location, including but not limited to fueling hardware and software protocol, fuel amount, and fueling conditions, any of which may affect refueling times; variations in terrain, temperature, speed, road conditions, truck configuration, payloads and other variables which may affect range; the Company’s ability to remain listed on Nasdaq; and the factors, risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

