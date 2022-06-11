NIMC Speaks Over Alleged Missing 7.9 Million NIN Records

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has refuted reports that alleged it lost the National Identification Number (NIN) records of 7.9 million Nigerians

In a press statement signed by Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications at NIMC, said the Commission noticed with great dismay an erroneous and malicious news report published in the Nigerian Tribune of June 7, 2022, “with the deceptive and misleading headline: Did NIMC Lose NIN Records of 7.9 Million Nigerians?”

“In the said misleading report, the writer insinuated that NIMC lost 7.9 million NIN records of Nigerians; the writer also gave varying inaccuracies of the NIMC database in an attempt to confuse and misinform the general public, including wrongly stating that the National Identification Number (NIN) is a 10-digit number”, he said.

Adegoke added NIMC’s reassurance to Nigerians that its database remains intact and impenetrable, and, no NIN records could have been missing. It is also clearly known that the NIN is an 11-digit unique number.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to ignore the said report, which is the product of the writer’s infantile imagination.

“We also urge the Nigerian Tribune, with a history of continuous publication since it was launched in November 1949, not to let itself be used as a platform for such unprofessional reportage”, the statement concludes.

