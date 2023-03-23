Nimo TV to Host 2023 Global Gala in Vietnam, Presenting Awards to Global Content Creators

In an Aim to Expand Business Scope and Drive for Pan-entertainment Transition

GUANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nimo TV, a leading global live streaming platform, has announced today that the 2023 Nimo TV Global Gala will be held on April 8, 2023, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Distinguished guests from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Middle East and other parts of the world will gather together to share the glorious and wonderful moment at the awards show. Several Vietnamese superstars will also be joining the gala, jointly offering a fantastic audio-visual feast for Nimo TV fans around the world.

This is Nimo TV’s first global gala since its establishment in 2018, and the first large-scale event after its strategic adjustments last year. At the upcoming global gala, Nimo TV will be presenting awards to outstanding broadcasters and talent agencies from around the world.

The theme of 2023 Nimo TV Global Gala is “NIMOVERSE”, which symbolizes that Nimo TV will further strengthen its business scope by expanding into pan-entertainment genres and building a brand-new content ecosystem. Nimo TV will adopt finely tuned operation strategies in the Southeast Asia market, and further develop its business in Vietnam, Indonesia, as well as Thailand. In addition, Nimo TV will also continue to advance business in the MENA region, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, accelerating its transition of global pan-entertainment live streaming business, bringing increasingly diversified and interesting content experience to global users.

According to its organizer, the 2023 Nimo TV Global Gala will be a star-studded event that invites top Vietnamese game streamers such as Độ Mixi, Thầy Giáo Ba, MisThy, and Vietnamese entertainment live streaming idols including Em Be, Uyen Meow, Mochi, Bao Nhi, and Nami. Broadcasters like Lullaby59 from Indonesia and Azizos from the Middle East are also invited to attend the gala. At the upcoming event, Nimo TV will present over 30 awards, including “Top Streamer of the Year 2022″, ” Most Popular Idol of the Year””, “Most Popular New Streamer of the Year”, “Top Agency of the Year 2022”, and so on.

To better participate in the grand ceremony, Nimo TV has also launched some targeted online activities for global fans. For example, users can have their distinguished status by sending “NIMOVERSE” customized gifts on the platform to stimulate the Nimo Carnival luxury gift effects. In addition, from now until 24:00 on April 3, fans can vote for their favorite broadcasters to help them compete for the awards of “Most Popular New Streamer of the Year”, “Most Popular New Idol of the Year”, “Idol of the Year ” and “Streamer of the Year”. Fans can also vote through the event’s exclusive voting channel “Most Influential Star”, and the voting results will be announced at the ceremony on April 8.

The 2023 Nimo TV Global Gala will be live streamed globally, and users from every corner of the world can enter the live streaming room to send bullet chats and participate in real-time interactive games for a chance to win big prizes such as iPhone 14 Pro Max, gaming headsets and others.

By hosting this award ceremony, Nimo TV hopes to convey its gratitude for the support from global content creators, and strengthen communication and cooperation with broadcasters, talent agencies and other partners. Looking ahead, Nimo TV will launch a large variety of activities based on the cultures and user preferences in different countries and regions, bringing increasingly diverse content portfolios and distinctively immersive interactive experience to users around the world.

