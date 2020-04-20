Nimrat Kaur is all praise for frontline workers; says words can’t do justice to express gratitude

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:59 IST

Actor Nimrat Kaur has become a force to reckon with, not just with her body of work, but also with her consolidated efforts to raise awareness about Covid-19. She has emphasised on the need to remove the stigma around frontline workers, including doctors, nurses and hospital staff. “Without them, the world would be 100 percent paralysed. I don’t imagine a world moving forward without any single person who is involved in any kind of essential service,” she says. Making the most of social media, she is also reaching out to people who message her or comment on her feed.

People involved in supply chains, transport and those working tirelessly to ensure people have food on their plates are among those who come under essential services. “Truck drivers and people who are ferrying goods, grocery stores — every person in this chain of existence is the reason we are surviving. I don’t think words can do any justice to the work they are doing,” she says.

The actor who has starred in movies like Lunchbox is also all praise for the journalists reporting on the issue. “From news presenters, reporters on the ground, to the person handling the camera — anyone who is giving this new normal some sort of connection for us,” she says.

She has fixed a schedule for herself and being an Army kid, she has no qualms adapting to it. “You need a vacation even from your vacation. Even on our free-most days we have not had this kind of stillness and quiet. This is the time to reboot your life,” she signs off.

Etti Bali