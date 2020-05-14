Nimrat Kaur spots Irrfan Khan’s mural at a village, says it’s a few houses down from Saajan Fernandes’s house in The Lunchbox

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who worked with late Irrfan Khan in the critically acclaimed The Lunchbox, has shared a beautiful mural of the maverick actor who lost his battle with neuroendocrine tumour last month and died at a Mumbai hospital.

The picture is a wide-angle shot of an old house, with one side of the front wall covered with a mural of Irrfan’s face. Nimrat posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Chanced upon this arresting mural in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally only a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house was located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. My heart felt compliments to the artist @bollywoodartproject and a million thoughts and loving prayers for this immortal soul. All that came to the mind was, who knew…#IrrfanForever.”

Upon learning about Irrfan’s death on April 29, Nimrat had shared his picture in which he could be seen getting ready for a shot. She wrote alongside. “The endless possibility of a human life. #Irrfan.”

Nimrat also posted another image from a red carpet appearance with Irrfan and captioned it as, “The sun set on endless unrequited wishes today. In the end, images and stories are all that remain; with the richest ones safely tucked away. Here’s to a lifetime of your radiance, laughter and stories…never will there be another. #IrrfanForever.”

Nimrat and Irrfan’s The Lunchbox was screened at International Critics’ Week, Cannes Film Festival in 2013 where it also won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award aka Grand Rail d’Or.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and e left for the UK where he got treated for the ailment. The actor returned from London last year and had shot for his first film post the diagnosis – Angrezi Medium. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film opened to mixed reviews and had an average business at the box office as it hit theatres just a few days before the lockdown was announced amid Covid-19 pandemic.

