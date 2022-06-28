NIN-SIM Linkage Now Over 85M, says Pantami

Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami announced to MTN officials that Nigeria has linked over 85 million National Identification Numbers (NINs) to Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards on the National Identity Management System (NIMS).

Pantamin who heads the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy revealed this during a meeting with Mcebisi Jonas, MTN Group Chairman, and Ralph Mupita, President and CEO, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

TechEconomy gathered that Pantami discussed developmental strides in the telecoms sector in Nigeria, including the country’s progress in updating subscribers’ SIM registration records with National Identification Numbers (NINs).

The Nigerian government had given the directive for the implementation and commencement of the exercise in December 2020, as part of the administration’s security and social policies.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also directed all telcos to strictly enforce the policy on all SIMs issued (existing and new) in Nigeria.

