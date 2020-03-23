Nina Dobrev & Gold Medal Olympian Shaun White Take In Fresh Air On Bike Date In Malibu — See Pics

Nina Dobrev and professional snowboarder Shaun White were spotted happily taking a break from quarantine when they rode bicycles alongside each other in Malibu, CA on March 22.

Could Nina Dobrev, 31, and Shaun White, 33, be more than friends? That’s the question of the day after the actress and three-time Olympic gold medalist were seen spending time together while riding bikes in Malibu, CA on March 22. The good-looking duo wore casual clothing during the outing and had smiles on their faces as they seemed to enjoy the fresh air amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s been requiring many people to stay inside. Nina showed off a black Canada Goose down jacket and black pants during the activity while Shaun wore a long-sleeved white sweatshirt and black shorts. The professional snowboarder also carried Nina’s adorable dog, Maverick, while pedaling away on the pavement and made sure to rock some shades to keep his eyes protected from the sun. Check out the pics of Nina and Shaun HERE!

Although there’s no confirmed romance between Nina and Shaun, their latest outing together definitely proves they’d be a fine couple if love does blossom. They were reportedly seen kissing before beginning their ride and it seemed like more than a friendly kiss, according to Page Six, so there is some hope that they’re bonding!

On the same day Nina was spotted with Shaun, she took to Instagram to share a black and white throwback photo of herself laying in a bathtub and smiling. “‘To bath tub or not to bath tub? That is the question’ – Shakespeare You’re quarantined. What else do you have to do. Why the F not? #QuarantineSelfCare #SafariThrowBack,” she captioned the snapshot.

Before her outing with Shaun, Nina split from her screenwriter-director boyfriend Grant Mellon in Nov. 2019 after dating for more than a year. Before that, she dated her Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, 41. Meanwhile, Shaun was in a relationship with the lead singer of the band Phantogram, Sarah Barthel, 37. Although there’s been no confirmation of when they broke up, the last photo they were seen in together was on Sarah’s Instagram in Apr. 2019.