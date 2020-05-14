Nina Dobrev Says This Beauty Product Is Her ‘Secret Sauce’

Nina Dobrev has a beauty product that she considers to be the “secret sauce” in her daily routine!

The 31-year-old Vampire Diaries actress recently went through her full beauty routine with Vogue and she uses a slew of serums to keep her skin hydrated.

“I’m obsessed with mini containers,” Nina said while showing off the travel-size eye creams she uses under her eyes. She added, “I also make a cocktail of my creams.”

The final step after putting on her moisturizers is adding her “secret sauce,” which is Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Drops. These drops seal everything in!

The official description for the Glow Drops says that they “revitalize tired, dull skin and restore radiance leaving you with a natural, healthy #STURMGLOW whenever you need it.” You can apply the drops after your moisturizer, during the day, under of over your makeup, or even mixed in with your foundation or primer.

Get the Dr. Barbara Strum Glow Drops now for $145 at Violet Grey and check out all of the brand’s other popular products as well!

