Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Saturday in Tasmania

Tasmania recorded a total of nine new cases of coronavirus since 6pm Saturday and the state’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 197. Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch said all of the new cases were from the North-West. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “The results of three cases became available during Saturday night,” Dr Veitch said. “Two are close contacts of a confirmed case.” Dr Veitch confirmed of the new cases was the resident of an aged care facility. “Details of the six cases that were diagnosed on Sunday will be provided later,” he advised. IN OTHER NEWS: On Sunday Health Minister Sarah Courtney said 69 people in Tasmania had recovered from the virus and been released from quarantine. Ms Courtney said 309 people presented at testing clinics across the state on Friday and about 260 of those people were from the North-West. There have been eight deaths from coronavirus in Tasmania to date. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

