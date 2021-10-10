Ninja air fryer on sale: Save over $50

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $50.99: The classic Ninja four-quart air fryer is on sale for 42% off as of Oct. 7. Scoop one up for just $69 at Walmart.

Tired of eating soggy microwaved food? A good air fryer can change your reheating game for good — and help you make delicious meals fast. As of Oct. 7, you can score the well-reviewed four-quart Ninja air fryer for only $69 at Walmart — a discount of over $50.

Whether you’re getting ahead on holiday gift shopping for your loved ones or just need a new gadget in the kitchen, this deal is one to scoop up ASAP. This air fryer’s MSRP is $119.99, so this discount is only $3 away from the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the model. Considering the exact same air fryer is $99.99 at Amazon, buying from Walmart will save you over $30.

Cook up to two pounds of french fries in one go.

Credit: Ninja

To get a sense of how sweet this sale is, air fryers around the same price are usually only 2.5 quarts — so you’d basically be getting double the space for the same cost.

With a wide temperature range of 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, this air fryer is super versatile. Dehydrate your favorite fruits and veggies for on-the-go snacks, or cook crispy foods fast with the high convection heat. You won’t have to deal with any complicated settings or annoying knobs: The one-touch control panel makes cooking simple. Just choose from one of the four cooking presets (air fry, dehydrate, roast, or reheat) or manually set the desired time and temperature.

The four-quart nonstick basket is roomy enough to fit up to two pounds of french fries at a time, so you won’t need to work in batches (which will save a ton of time). And, as a bonus, both the fry basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

This deal truly brings a Black Friday-level discount, so if you’ve had your eye on an air fryer, grab the Ninja four-quart model for only $69 while this low price lasts.

Credit: Ninja

