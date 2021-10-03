Ninja Fall Sale: Save up to 15% on Ninja appliances

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Need a kitchen upgrade? Peep our favorite deals from Ninja’s Fall Sale as of Sept. 30:

Summer cooking is pretty hands-off. Between BBQs, cold salads, and iced drinks, you don’t need much to create tasty meals when it’s warm out. But with fall quickly approaching, heartier, cozier foods like roasts and soups will soon become the norm.

If your kitchen isn’t quite set up for the more intensive cooking that fall brings, don’t worry. As of Sept. 30, you can get your kitchen ready for cozy autumn meals with Ninja’s Fall Sale. With up to 15% off basically everything, you’ll be able to score deals on everything from coffee makers and air fryers to pressure cookers and blenders. Check out the full sale at Ninja, and read on for our favorite deals.

The holiday season is quickly approaching and there’s no better way to get meals on the table fast than with a top-notch pressure cooker. This Ninja Foodi is a 12-in-1, and features functions for pressure cooking, air frying, steaming, slow cooking, yogurt making, searing, baking, broiling, dehydrating, sous vide, reheating, and warming. The eight-quart capacity is ideal for cooking for a group, and accessories like the deluxe reversible rack allow you to layer food and cook more at a time — like up to eight chicken breasts at once.

Code FALL15 will score you 15% off the retail price of the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL, and you’ll also get a skewer stand for free — a $19.95 value.

Never choose between hot and cold drinks again with this 2-in-1 Ninja brewer. Instead of waiting hours for cold brewed tea and coffee, this machine makes it in just 10-15 minutes by brewing over ice at a low temperatures. It features a warming plate, a huge 50-ounce carafe, and a fold-away milk frother that allows you to make cafe quality drinks with hot or cold milk. It’s also ideal for customizing your drink experience, with six different sizes, five different brew strengths, and an option to select your tea type, so it’s brewed at the correct temperature to preserve the taste.

Why typecast your blender as a smoothie making machine when you could be cooking in it? This hot and cold blender is ideal for the start of soup season, and allows you to heat the contents in minutes — ideal for hearty soups, melty chocolate, or rich fondue. It also has a 1400-peak-watt motor base, so blending frozen cocktails and smoothies is as easy as pressing a few buttons.

