Nipsey Hussle: Family and friends remember rapper on anniversary of his death

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle was 33.

The rapper’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday showing Hussle weeks before he was killed attending the 2019 Grammy Awards with his daughter, Emani.

Others tweeted about Hussle, including the NAACP and rapper/producer Termanalogy, with many using the hashtag “The Marathon Continues,” the name of the rapper’s famous 2011 mixtape.

“#RestInPower to the young brother #NipseyHussle,” a tweet from the NAACP’s official Twitter account read. “Your life and legacy of community building will not be forgotten. #TheMarathonContinues.”

On Tuesday, Joseph tweeted a tribute to his slain friend.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year,” Joseph wrote. “Thank you for always trying to figure out what we can do for the community. Don’t worry, we are still down here doing the work. RIP NIP. #TheMarathonContinues.”