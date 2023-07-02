NiRA, LCCI Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive .ng Domain Adoption – TechEconomy







The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has forged an alliance with the prestigious Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to spearhead the widespread adoption of .ng domains.

NiRA’s latest newsletter shows the registry under the leadership of Adesola Akinsanya as the President, entered into this partnership with LCCI as part of efforts to intensify the adoption of .ng domains.

The collaboration also aims to unlock immense opportunities and shed light on the profound significance of the .ng extension within Nigeria’s ever-evolving digital landscape.

The members of NiRA and LCCI present at the meeting include Mr. Adesola Akinsanya; President NiRA, Mrs. Eyitayo Iyortim; COO NiRA, Mrs. Chioma Keke; Head Business Development NiRA, Peter Oluwatoni; Community Lead NiRA, Dr. (Mrs.) Chinyere Almona; Director General LCCI, Dr. Sunnie Omeiza-Michael​; Director, Research & Advocacy LCCI.

The meeting took place at the LCCI headquarters located 1 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island Lago

President Adesola Akinsanya passionately emphasized the transformative impact that .ng domains wield, underscoring their indispensable role in establishing a resilient and distinguished online presence for Nigerian organizations.

Mrs. Chioma Keke, the Head of Business Development NiRA, highlighted the critical need for leveraging the .ng domain to fortify security measures, shielding businesses from potential vulnerabilities associated with generic top-level domains.

By embracing the .ng domain, organizations can effortlessly establish their credibility, foster trust among their users, and safeguard their online reputation.

During the highly productive meeting, NiRA presented compelling options to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry(LCCI), including the acquisition of a bespoke second-level domain, such as .LCCI.ng, exclusively dedicated to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce.

This personalized domain will enable LCCI to establish a unique online identity and further enhance its members’ online presence and visibility. Additionally, the discussion explored implementing domain redirects with the .ng extension or the second-level domain extension .com.ng, allowing seamless integration with existing domains while reaping the benefits of the distinctive .ng identity.

This approach aligns with the global trend observed among major corporations that embrace country-specific domains within the countries they operate.

Dr. (Mrs.) Chinyere Almona, the esteemed Director-General of LCCI, warmly commended NiRA’s proactive efforts and expressed eagerness to collaborate in sensitizing LCCI’s vast network of business owners about the remarkable advantages offered by the .ng domain. This comprehensive awareness campaign will empower LCCI members to unlock new growth opportunities, fortify their online presence, and enhance their competitive edge in the digital realm.

Building on this fruitful partnership, we are thrilled to announce that NiRA has been granted the privilege of speaking and showcasing its remarkable achievements at the esteemed LCCI ICTEL Expo 9th edition.

This highly respected event, organized by the prestigious Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, serves as a premier platform for unveiling cutting-edge trends, revolutionary innovations, and transformative technologies within the thriving ICT and telecommunications sectors.

“Our participation in the LCCI ICTEL Expo signifies our unwavering commitment to empowering businesses and driving digital transformation through the widespread adoption of the .ng domain”, Akinsanya said.

This platform will provide a remarkable opportunity to vividly demonstrate the tremendous potential and value that the .ng domain brings in propelling business growth, fostering innovation, and propelling Nigeria’s digital economy to unprecedented heights.







