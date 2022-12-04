NITDA Bags Spokesperson’s Communication Award for Best in Social Media Management  – TechEconomy

Advertisements









The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was recently honoured with an Award and Certificate of Excellence at the Spokesperson Communication Award 2022.

According to the Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), organisers of the event, the award was in recognition of NITDA’s strategic approach to information dissemination especially on digital media communication platforms.

The Award, the organisers added, was coming as a result of NITDA’s unrelenting effort and commitment to enlightening the general public on various projects carried out by the Agency on social media platforms.

“NITDA has over the years proved to be a force to reckon with, with regards to social media activities, particularly providing quality contents to its followers, which draw engagement from all corners, as well as interacting with Nigerians that seek information about the mandate of the Agency,” the CEO of IMPR, Alhaji Yushau Shuaib, said.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General of NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the Agency, appreciated the organisers “for recognising our modest efforts with the Award of Excellence.”

She said, “Social media has become an integral part of the marketing NITDA’s activities, because we have seen the significant and measurable impact it makes on our organisation. We use it to reach a local and international audience to tell Nigerians about our mandates, activities, and technology trend globally.”

“We put strategies in place to increase our brand awareness, new technologies, cybersecurity awareness, and updates on how users can protect their personal information online. These continuous updates have significantly helped to protect many people from being scammed.

“Technology is youth-centric, and social media is mainly for young people. In Nigeria’s concerted efforts to promote ICT and digital economy, it has become imperative to use social media in promoting all our activities and create more awareness for innovative Nigerians to expose their ideas and become employers of labour and contributors of value.”

“We engage our followers Digital Economy trends and development, and acquainted them on the achievements being recorded in the Agency since the development of National Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), being championed by Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy,” she added.

