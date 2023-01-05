NITDA Bill: Nigeria Computer Society Advocates for more IT Professionals on Agency’s Board…See other Recommendations

Advertisements







The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body of all Information Technology (IT), has spoken in respective to the ongoing Amendments to the Act (2007) establishing the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), TechEconomy can report.

NITDA said the National Assembly should, for the sake of national IT development, return the initial clause in the existing Act Part II Sec(2c) to grant that “Four persons to represent affiliate bodies of the Computer Professionals’ Registration Council of Nigeria”.

TechEconomy investigations show that representatives of Computer Practitioners (Registration Council) of Nigeria (CPN) are the only practicing professionals on the board of NITDA today.

Professor Adesina Sodiya, the National President of NCS, while addressing journalists on Tuesday, January 03, 2023 in Lagos, said that “Removing them will deny NITDA of vital contributions of IT professionals in its decision and policy-making”.

Historically, NCS as the body of IT professionals and practitioners with over 15,000 memberships inclusive of many Interest Groups and Stakeholders serving the interest of all and the Nation in the IT eco System, played leading role in the establishment of leading Government IT agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Communications Technology (now, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy), NITDA, etc.

NCS has remained relevant in promoting IT developmental values and steadfast in the pursuance of its goals and vision amongst which are; to advise members, governments, other competent authorities, and the public, on national and international policy matters affecting the computing, information & systems technology industry.

The Body has also continued to build global affiliations, to cooperate with similar professional organizations throughout the world, and to receive, render or reciprocate such services as are beneficial to and consistent with the objectives of the Society, amongst other activities.

In his speech titled: ‘NCS 2022 Strategic Review and 2023 IT Outlook,’ Prof. Sodiya, said that despite some sections of the proposed NITDA bill 2022’ infringement on CPN Act, NCS has made its recommendations known to the appropriate quarters:

“Federal Ministry of Science & Technology is still relevant and should be included in the Part II Sec (2b) of the NITDA Act.

Representatives of both regulatory and professional bodies in IT Practice should be represented on the board of NITDA.

Part II Sec(2c):

A return of the initial clause in the existing Act Part II Sec(2c) . –

Four persons to represent affiliate bodies of the Computer Professionals’ Registration Council of Nigeria. Please note that representatives of CPN are the only practicing professionals on the board of NITDA today.

Removing them will deny NITDA of vital contributions of IT professionals in its decision and policy-making.

Part II Sec(2d &2e)

(d) Two persons with cognate experience in IT practice and registered with CPN from Departments of Computer Science or IT related disciplines to represent the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.

(e) Six persons who are experts in the area of Information Technology and licenced to practice IT by CPN; appointed by the President from each of the six (6) geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Part III Sec 8(1-5)

Section 4, Part III Sub-section 8 (1-5), (1) should be reinstated.

(2) A candidate for the post of DG must possess academic qualifications and cognate experience of not less than ten (10) years in Computing and Information Technology related disciplines. Experience in the following field could be an added advantage:

(a) Administration

(b) Engineering

(b) Finance & Management

…….(3) should be reinstated.

…….(4) and (5) in the existing Act should be returned to sustain the powers of NITDA board.

…….(4) and (5) in the existing Act should be returned to sustain the powers of NITDA board", he said.



