NITDA Commissions Abuja Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab 1.0) at NCAIR [PHOTOS STORY]

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has commissioned a state-of-the-art Abuja Fabrication Laboratory tagged FabLab 1.0, TechEconomy.ng can report.

| Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, DG of NITDA commissioning the Abuja Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab 1.0) (Photo Credit: NITDA Nigeria/Facebook)

NITDA, the Agency charged with the responsibility of creating an enabling environment where Nigerians will develop, adopt, and derive value from digital technologies, happens to be the only government institution conferred with National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOMA) by President Muhammadu Buhari, recently.

And in continuation of the execution of projects in line with the President’s directives to Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pa​​ntami), the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to transform Nigeria into a leading global digital economy through innovation-driven entrepreneurship (IDE), Kashifu Inuwa, the DG of NITDA commissioned FabLab 1.0 situated at National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

The NITDA FabLab 1.0 is a small-scale digital fabrication workshop equipped with an array of flexible computer-controlled tools that cover several different length scales and various materials, with the aim to make almost anything.

The lab is registered under the Fab Foundation – a global organization that facilitates and supports the growth of international FabLab network as well as development of regional capacity-building organization.

The digital fabrication laboratory will always be opened for Nigerian innovators and will serve as a space for digital creators, makers and inventors to bring their ideas to fruition.

“NITDA is encouraging digital innovators and makers from the tech ecosystem to come and use this facility to drive their ideas from inception to impact”, the DG said.

NCAIR was established by NITDA to focus on three (3) key areas namely; Research and development for emerging technologies; capacity building, and collaboration and partnerships for national interest.

The Centre is presently into research related Artificial Intelligence and deep enforcement learning, cumulated imperial networks, deep and machine learning, autonomous vehicles, drones and collaborative robotics that can operate autonomously to achieve certain goals and objectives.

