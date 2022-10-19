NITDA, Google to Train MSMEs on Business Improvement, Revenue Generation Skills Using Digital Technologies

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Google Nigeria is announcing the launch of a Google Hustle Academy Bootcamp, 2022.

The Bootcamp is aimed at providing free online training for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to promote career skills and improve business operations, thereby helping Jn.small businesses to be repositioned and increase their revenue generation.

“We are excited about this partnership with Google Nigeria, in line with our initiative of building the capacity of one million software developers by the end of 2023,” said Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, Director General/CEO of NITDA. “The programme will assist small businesses grow by increasing revenue, positioning for investment, and building sustainable businesses for the future.”

Similarly, the Head of Brand Reputation, Google Nigeria, Mr. Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said, “We are excited to collaborate with NITDA to empower MSMEs to plan their digital marketing strategies, create business growth plans, identify new markets, access funding opportunities and pitch success”.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector is a backbone for economic growth and a major provider of employment opportunities in a country. According to the National Bureau for Statistics, SMEs have contributed about 48% to Nigeria’s GDP in the last five years.

However, despite this significant contribution to Nigeria’s economy, challenges persist that hinder the growth and development of the sector. These include inadequate understanding on how to leverage digital tools for business growth, poor planning and management skills.

To address these challenges, NITDA has embarked on several initiatives to upskill and reskill Nigerians across all walks of life in line with the national agenda for a digital economy – the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).

In furtherance to provide massive employment opportunities through digital skills, NITDA has kick started an ambitious project to train one million software developers in the country.

Therefore, the NITDA-Google Hustle Academy Bootcamp will enable MSMEs to maximize their potentials and key into existing opportunities for socio-economic development.

To ensure smooth and successful programme implementation, the following eligibility criteria for entry into the Bootcamp are set out:

Business Maturity: MSMEs with an existing business plan, with defined product/service offering and willing to scale up; Size of Operations: Businesses that have at least two full time employees and have been operating for over twelve months; and Revenue generated: Businesses that have generated profit in the last 12 months or 1-3 months away from break even.

About NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is committed to implementing the National Digital economy policy for digital Nigeria. Their mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.

The priorities of the Agency as outlined in the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan are Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Skills, Digital Transformation, Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Cybersecurity, Emerging Technologies and Promotion of Indigenous Content.

About Google

Google Incorporation is an American multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products. These include online advertising technologies, search cloud computing and software. Google is a giant-Tech Company that hires people with broad set of technical skills to solve technology’s greatest challenges and make an impact on several millions of users.

Google Hustle Academy is an initiative under Grow with Google ideals which provides free training, tools and resources to promote skills, career and business growth. The Hustle Academy currently operate in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa to train MSMEs through live workshops, peer networking sessions and mentoring sessions.

Related