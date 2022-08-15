NITDA Invites Stakeholders for Contributions on AI Policy Development

Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called for stakeholders’ contributions to the development of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP).

The development of the NAIP is envisaged to maximise the benefits, mitigate possible risks, and address some of the complexities attributed to using AI in our daily activities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar.

The Agency noted that this was in cognisance of the exponential growth and potential value of digital technologies, which is in line with the vision of President Muhammad Buhari, to diversify the Nigerian Economy through utilising digital technologies.

“The Agency thereby invited the public to contribute and participate in developing National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP).

“For participation whereby anyone can provide input or contribute to the Policy’s development as an expert, specialist, or volunteer use this link.”