NITDA keeping pace with PLWD through digital inclusion

In a bid to ensure the implementation of equal opportunities and promote digital inclusion, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has pledged its continual promotion of digital literacy and skills to Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD).

Kashifu Inuwa, the director-general of NITDA, made this assertion while receiving the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, NCPWD, James Lalu, and his team on a courtesy visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Inuwa ostensibly agreed with the description of the Executive Secretary, NCPWD that President Muhammed Buhari, is the friendliest PLWD President since the amalgamation of the nation in 1914, haven passed into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

The Director-General assured his visitors of NITDA’s continual inclusion of PWD in all its initiatives with a special training session specifically targeted at equipping them with necessary tools, knowledge, and skills on digital transformation.

According to Inuwa, “building a digitally inclusive community requires participation and support from all stakeholders, and partnership with the NCPWD would accelerate the campaign of promoting digital inclusion. We can work together to design special initiatives that would expand the impact of the two organisations.”

“We can organise a challenge where people would come up with ideas to create a disability-friendly application,” this Inuwa added, would be an enabler that would assist in optimizing the best technology to meet identified objectives.”

“Your commission can work towards building a special IT hub while NITDA provides the technical know-how and necessary tools,” suggested Inuwa.

He informed the team that the Agency has opened a link where PLWDs in South-South Zone can register for a five-day empowerment program on digital skills and entrepreneurship at Port Harcourt from the 24th till 28th January 2022.

While responding, the Executive Secretary, James Lalu, haven commended NITDA for its efforts in promoting digital inclusion among PWDs saying, the PWD commission prays for extension of training periods, curriculum, the need for experts and training facilitators at the eLearning Training Centre to work in collaboration with the aim of developing a robust website.

The meeting finally agreed on setting up a team comprising staff of both organisations to work out modalities and possible areas of collaboration.

