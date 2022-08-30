NITDA Opens Application for Technology Bootcamp for Kids

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has called on interested parents to apply for this year’s Bootcamp for Kids programme for their children, (SB4Kids).

The programme which would be undertaken through NITDA’s subsidiary, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), Abuja, is in partnership with hubs across the country .

This is to facilitate the execution of the programme and in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) of the Federal Government, and NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021-2024) pillar of Emerging Technologies.

The kids will go through a series of hands-on training on the areas of Extended Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Drone technologies, Digital Communication, and Internet of Things in a 10-day training period.

The programme will commence on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 and close on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at e-Government Training Centre, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) Kubwa in Abuja, Shamrock Innovations in Kano, and TEF Community Innovation Hub in Lagos.

According to NITDA Kindly the training will take place simultaneously in Abuja, Kano, and Lagos. Interested parents should please visit the following links to apply:

Abuja: https://forms.gle/kto3DWyuXhq7B4rN6

Kano: https://forms.gle/FU4jqaYqaEHYwE3Y7

Lagos: https://forms.gle/3QekTcW8wLaoK6eHA

For more information, contact [email protected]; or 08178778499, 08178778501