NITDA publishes list of 1,213 NDPR compliant organisations for 2020-2021

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has published the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) Audit filing compliant organizations’ list.

The list, according to a statement signed by Mrs. Hadiza Umar, head Corporate Affairs and External Affairs at National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is an authoritative repository of organizations that have prioritized compliance with the NDPR, and has become a reference point for global law firms, multinationals, investors, and compliance enthusiasts.

“The list indicates those organisations that have undergone the NDPR Audit process to ascertain their level of compliance, and identify areas for improvement.

“All the listed organizations have engaged a Data Protection Compliance Organization (DPCO) to train their staff, and to implement basic data protection protocols.

She said that the list comprises One Thousand Two Hundred and Thirteen (1,213) organizations from 13 sectors that contribute to Nigeria’s GDP.

They include Health, Transport & Logistics, Public Sector, Industrial and Extractive, ICT and Media, Energy and Power, Education, Finance, Commerce, and Consulting.

The comprehensive list is published on NITDA’s website and accessible through the link HERE.

