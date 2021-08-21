NITDA, SON in strategic move to raise the bar on IT standards in Nigeria

A new dawn for IT standards is set to emerge with the readiness for synergy and cooperation between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON.

This was disclosed by Director Generals of the two institutions during a courtesy call on Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi of NITDA by Malam Faruq Salim of SON, where they both agreed on the need for MoU between the two organizations to cement the evolving relationship.

The NITDA DG emphasizes the need for mutual understanding in the area of developing standards, capacity building and certification in IT sector which is a mini set of the national standard of the SON.

Mallam Abdulllahi said; “this is important because the NITDA Act 2007 states that the Agency is to work with SON to develop standards.”

He added that development of standards is captured under the developmental regulations pillar of NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2020-2024).

“Our understanding of regulation is to help the service provider and protect the consumer, not stiffen innovation or to be an obstacle to businesses”, Abdullahi explained.

Abdullahi opined that it is not enough to sign an MoU, but it is more important for NITDA and SON to explore possible areas of trainings in other to exchange knowledge and ideas.

He reasoned that both Agencies can benefit from each other’s wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise.

He said, “as an Agency whose first core value is People-first, we are trying to be customer-centric. Therefore, cooperation is key in whatever we do”.

Earlier, the DG SON, Mallam Salim while giving his remarks said; “the meeting is to map out a path for NITDA and SON in developing standards and complementing each other where necessary.”

He said hopefully the two organizations can cooperate in our management system trainings and certifications, as well as in our standards writing, and enforcements, because we have the teeth by law to help you enforce the law where your hands are tied. “We have the provisions by law, to prosecute individuals or companies that transgress”, said DG SON.

The Acting Director, Standards, Guidelines and Frameworks (SGF) of NITDA, Mr Olawunmi Oladejo, while contributing to discussion brought to fore the Rule Making Process (RMP) of NITDA said, the rule making process is strictly followed as it clearly states that stakeholders must be carried along in the development of any standards, guidelines, frameworks and regulations. And in doing this, he added, “NITDA is trying to ensure compliance more than enforcement”.

A three-man committee selected from the two organisations that will work out the modalities for engagement and collaboration was also inaugurated.

