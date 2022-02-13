NITDA Takes Digital Economy Message to the Grassroot in Lagos

As part of efforts towards implementing the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) engaged with Lagos State stakeholders to establish a sustainable collaboration adequately needed for a viable digital ecosystem in the country.

The engagement program ‘Creating Boundaries and Breaking Boundaries: Towards Digitalisation and Entrepreneurial Evolution’ had the Lagos state Honorable Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, and other key players in the state’s ecosystem in attendance.

Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General of NITDA, in his opening remark, stated that the Agency’s response to the increasing need of the Digital Economy System had been demonstrated through the implementation of critical areas of the NDEPS.

The DG, represented by Mr. Jide Ajayi, the Agency’s Director of Zonal Offices, asserted that the Agency has evolved from a highly centralized organization to a functionally decentralized institution.

He noted, “We aspire to be close to our stakeholders, pursue our strategies, ensure financial prudence, and to become a process-driven, data-dependent, result-oriented organization.”

Inuwa also said that despite the challenges faced, the Agency is ensuring that the objectives of the National IT Governance with priority to delivering value to stakeholders are met.

He described this as sequential to the Agency’s core values; People First, Innovativeness, and Professionalism.

“Our stakeholders come first, and we must strive to deliver value to you. That would not be possible without listening to you and speaking with you to get clarity on your perspectives, aspirations, and needs”, he affirmed.

The NITDA boss hoped that the event and whole stakeholder engagement program nationwide would offer fresh understandings and ideas on how impactful value can be delivered to Nigerians.

“We see this meeting as a veritable platform to pool knowledge, experience, and expertise, and to co-create solutions, articulate strategies, and extend our services to all stakeholders, especially at the grassroots,” he concluded.

Mr. Hakeen Fahm, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos, while delivering his keynote address, commended the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and NITDA for organizing the stakeholder event and expressed his confidence that all participants through constructive interactions would benefit from it.

He noted that the laws that established the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as well as NITDA, stated that digital technologies have more significant consequences for value creation and value capture than merely providing new options for inventors and entrepreneurs.

“The digital revolution has transformed our lives and societies at an unprecedented rate and scale, bringing enormous benefits and, of course, terrible problems. New technologies have the potential to make major contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals”, he added.

While empathizing on the numerous benefits of digital inclusion in bridging digital divides in the country, the Honorable Commissioner stated that strengthening local cooperation is essential in realizing digital technology’s entire social and economic potential.

“I hope this comprehensive approach will answer Nigerians’ desire to participate in the new digital world, not just as users and consumers but also as producers, exporters, and inventors, to create and capture more value on their path to sustainable development,” he noted.

Mrs. Chioma Okee-Aguguo, NITDA ‘s Head of South West Zonal Office, in her earlier welcome remark, thanked all participants for attending the program and urged them to critique and make constructive recommendations which would help the Agency in achieving its mandate for the good of the ecosystem.

