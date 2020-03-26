Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer to aspiring screenwriters: Ego won’t make you a good writer



Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have collaborated on several films like Bareilly ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata and Panga. (Photo: Express Archives)

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer in a one hour Q and A session with aspiring screenwriters today advised them to not harbour ego and avoid falling in love with everything they write.

The duo, who have collaborated on several films like Bareilly ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata and Panga, while giving a handful of tips to first-time writers, said, “Write, read, watch. Be disciplined, make notes, be honest, seek opinions. Your ego won’t make you a good writer. Don’t fall in love with everything you write. Keep faith.”

Earlier in the day, Ashwiny Iyer posted an Instagram story, writing that she and her husband had been asked by many to start a masterclass in screenplay writing and they decided to start with answering questions of budding screenplay writers.

“Lots of budding writers have been asking Nitesh and me if we could give a masterclass in screenplay writing. Let’s begin small, with you asking us questions and we answering them to the best of our knowledge. We will then compile them and put it out for everyone’s benefit. Sounds like a plan? Post your questions from 5-6pm. Stay home. Stay safe,” read Ashwiny’s message, which was also shared by Nitesh on his Instagram account.

During the session, the couple answered many queries, ranging from what they thought were essential points to remember while writing a screenplay, the importance of an interval point for writers, to the software that they would recommend to beginners and what should be kept in mind while developing characters.

