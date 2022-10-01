NITRA Growth Conference Holds Thursday

Stakeholders in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) will converge today, Thursday, to discuss and forge ways of tackling challenges in the various sub-sectors of the industry.

Tagged NITRA Growth Conference, the annual event organised by industry media group, the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) will throw light on issues around funding, fintech, digitisation, among others.

With the theme, “Creating A Digital Ecosystem In Nigeria: The Hurdles, The Gains”, the event which is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Oriental Hotels will have the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy as the Lead Speaker, while Mr. Chris Uwaje will chair the event.

The event partners include the nation’s Information Technology (IT) regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Galaxy Backbone, 9mobile, Access Bank; Medallion Data Centre; Globacom Nigeria Limited; and MainOne, an Equinix Company.

Others include Rack Centre, Arravo Global Services and Phase 3 Telecoms, the CBN; Binance and Nairaex.

The event will also feature panel sessions that will discuss topics that include: “The Roles of Emerging Technologies in Bridging Nigeria’s Digital Divide, and Exploring Funding Options For Driving Digital Economy”; “Infrastructure as a Ladder to Building a Digital Economy”; and “Digital Currencies and the Challenge of Regulation in Emerging Markets”.