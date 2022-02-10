Nitstone Finserv announces TCS as its technology partner

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nitstone Finserv, the Bengaluru based Fintech (NBFC), announced its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology partner.

Nitstone Finserv and TCS will combine its deep industry knowledge, and experience to improve the end-to-end customer journey using integrated and intelligent adeptness, for loan sourcing and servicing through digital platforms.

TCS will enable Nitstone Finserv to gain access to real-time data and customer insights, enhancing business simulations for improved revenue, costs, and optimized operations further increasing its digital and platform positioning through advanced digital capabilities.

The partnership will also provide the customers a seamless access to a suite of financial solutions that they’re able to tap on their path to financial independence.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the largest IT services company in the world by market capitalisation and operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

Nitstone Finserv launched in 2018, provides quick financial solutions through personal loans, gold loans, and consumer durable loans to customers through online platforms and branches. The business model is uniquely characterised by a data-powered segmentation strategy, efficient and effective operating workflows and a robust governance mechanism.

“Our partnership with TCS helps us to enhance the digital footprint for the strategic growth of our business through a well-tailored origination solution, mitigating key risk parameters as well as providing the best customer experience,” said Mr. Govindankutty Edaden, Executive Director, Nitstone Finserv. “The TCS partnership will support the ambitious growth plans of Nitstone Finserv.”

About Nitstone Finserv

Nitstone Finserv is a Bengaluru based Fintech- Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with a radical approach to lending and meeting the financial requirements for personal loans, gold loans, and consumer durable loans, catering to various segments of customers including employed, self-employed professionals and others.

From unprecedented products and tools to faster service, we are all about helping our consumers get ahead, grow and find success.

To know more, visit- https://www.nitstone.com/

SOURCE Nitstone Finserv

