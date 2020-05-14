Nityaami Shirke confirms breakup with Shantanu Maheshwari: ‘We realised we were better as friends’

TV actors Nityaami Shirke has revealed she and boyfriend Shantanu Maheshwari have ended their relationship, claiming that nothing really went wrong in the relationship. She also said that the couple merely thought they were “better off as friends”.

Nityaami told Times of India in an interview, “Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way.”

Shantanu and Nityaami played a young couple in web series Medically Yourrs and made their relationship official when they became a part of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 last year. About their relationship, Shantanu had said in an interview last year, “It was after the promotions of Medically Yourrs. There are no filmy moments. We eventually agreed and decided that we have a liking for each other so let’s try to get into a relationship and try to know each other more.”

Nityaami had returned to Melbourne, where her parents stay, on April 28,and is in self-quarantine there. Her quarantine period ended Thursday and she documented her last few hours at the quarantine centre as well as her journey to her parents’ place on Instagram.

In one of her Instagram stories Wednesday night, Nityaami posted a picture of the night sky and wrote, “Takin an extra couple of minutes before bed to just reflect. This view of the Melbourne star, has kept me company for quite a while and I’m going to miss it! BUT I can’t waiiiiit to be home.” She also posted a view of the Melbourne skyline as she held a bowl of fruits in morning and wrote, “One last time from this window with this view.”

She also shared a picture of the blue sky studded with a few clouds and wrote “free” on it.

